K-State threw shade at Oklahoma over planned move to SEC during Saturday’s game
Oklahoma and Texas are not expected to join the Southeastern Conference until July 1, 2025, which should give their Big 12 opponents plenty of time to say good-bye in creative ways.
For instance, during Saturday’s K-State-Oklahoma football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Wildcats fans were asked to pick the song of the second half.
Let’s see if you can spot a theme to these options for the game against the Sooners.
It’s no accident that each song has something to do with finances, right?
It’s doubtful the Sooners thought much of the Wildcats’ song options but K-State (and Big 12) fans got a laugh out of it.
For the record, “Gold Digger” won.
