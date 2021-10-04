K-State threw shade at Oklahoma over planned move to SEC during Saturday’s game

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) hangs on to the ball while being tackled by Kansas State defensive back Julius Brents (23) and defensive tackle Eli Huggins (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) AP

Oklahoma and Texas are not expected to join the Southeastern Conference until July 1, 2025, which should give their Big 12 opponents plenty of time to say good-bye in creative ways.

For instance, during Saturday’s K-State-Oklahoma football game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Wildcats fans were asked to pick the song of the second half.

Let’s see if you can spot a theme to these options for the game against the Sooners.

Song choices for the K-State v OU game. pic.twitter.com/AKG4FGIaJl — Christie Nicole (@Christienicole2) October 2, 2021

Great way to send OU off to the SEC. pic.twitter.com/JvPRBj7qcV — The Purple Rick (@ThePurpleRick) October 2, 2021

It’s no accident that each song has something to do with finances, right?

It’s doubtful the Sooners thought much of the Wildcats’ song options but K-State (and Big 12) fans got a laugh out of it.

For the record, “Gold Digger” won.

The shade in these options is incredible. — Kaden (@LittrellyK) October 2, 2021

Throwing major shade at the Sooners https://t.co/iVH2OfHGWL — Fake Wyo Sports (@FakeWYOSports) October 2, 2021