New Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon shows off Kansas City jersey he’ll be wearing

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon answers questions after an NFL football team practice Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon answers questions after an NFL football team practice Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Ron Schwane AP Photo

The Chiefs’ online roster now includes wide receiver Josh Gordon, who signed this week with Kansas City.

There is no photo with Gordon’s name, but that surely will be added in the coming days. The roster page shows Gordon will be in jersey No. 19, which was last worn by wide receiver Marcus Kemp from 2017-’20.

In an Instagram story, Gordon showed off his No. 19 Chiefs jersey and wrote, “Nothing sexy, just get the job done:

Gordon previously wore No. 13 and No. 12 with the Browns, and he was in No. 10 with the Patriots and Seahawks.

In another Instagram story post, Gordon shared a photo of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana, who wore No. 19 with the Chiefs in the early 1990s. Gordon wrote, “Joe w/ the flow.”

And, in an apparent response to saying No. 19 wasn’t sexy, Gordon also wrote: “I stand corrected” with the photo of Montana.

