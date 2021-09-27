Five plays that show the skills Josh Gordon can bring to the Kansas City Chiefs

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns’ Josh Gordon walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland. The Browns have traded problematic Gordon to the New England Patriots for a fifth-round draft pick. The deal came together Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, two days after the Browns reached a breaking point with Gordon, who has been suspended for much of his NFL career. AP Photo

The Chiefs are averaging 30.7 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL, and the offense is getting another weapon.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon will sign with the Chiefs and be placed on the practice squad. The Chiefs plan to have him on the 53-man roster when he is ready to play in an NFL game.

Gordon, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019, but he has an impressive highlight reel after having played 63 career games.

Here are five highlights that showcase what he can bring to the Chiefs.

1. Great hands

Gordon barely got his hands on this pass for a great diving catch for the Seahawks in 2019:

JOSH GORDON.



A fingertip catch for 59 yards! @Josh_GordonXII @DangeRussWilson



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

2. Go get it

Gordon, who is 6 foot 3, can go up and catch the ball as he did in 2018 with the Browns for this touchdown:

3. Tough runner

With the Patriots, Gordon showed his elusiveness as he broke a couple of tackles and scored a touchdown against the Steelers in 2019:

Flash back.



Josh Gordon stays on his feet for the @Patriots TD! @Josh_GordonXII



: #PITvsNE on NBC

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



— NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2019

4. Fancy footwork

Want to see some nice footwork on the sideline? Check out this grab by Gordon against the Jets:

5. On the run

Gordon can’t match Tyreek Hill’s speed (who can?), but get him into space and it’s clear he can pick up chunks of yardage:

.@JOSH_GORDONXII down the sideline for a pickup of 31 yards! #GoPats #NEvsBUF



: CBS

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019