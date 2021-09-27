For Pete's Sake
Five plays that show the skills Josh Gordon can bring to the Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are averaging 30.7 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL, and the offense is getting another weapon.
Wide receiver Josh Gordon will sign with the Chiefs and be placed on the practice squad. The Chiefs plan to have him on the 53-man roster when he is ready to play in an NFL game.
Gordon, 30, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019, but he has an impressive highlight reel after having played 63 career games.
Here are five highlights that showcase what he can bring to the Chiefs.
1. Great hands
Gordon barely got his hands on this pass for a great diving catch for the Seahawks in 2019:
2. Go get it
Gordon, who is 6 foot 3, can go up and catch the ball as he did in 2018 with the Browns for this touchdown:
3. Tough runner
With the Patriots, Gordon showed his elusiveness as he broke a couple of tackles and scored a touchdown against the Steelers in 2019:
4. Fancy footwork
Want to see some nice footwork on the sideline? Check out this grab by Gordon against the Jets:
5. On the run
Gordon can’t match Tyreek Hill’s speed (who can?), but get him into space and it’s clear he can pick up chunks of yardage:
