Former NFL quarterback says Chiefs should take a flier on receiver Josh Gordon

In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. Gordon's signing was confirmed on Twitter by his agent David Canter on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, just two days before the Seahawks must cut their roster to 53 players.

The NFL reportedly will reinstate wide receiver Josh Gordon, ESPN reported, after he was suspended indefinitely on Dec. 16 2019 for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

It was the sixth time since the 2013 season that Gordon had been suspended and “five were for some form of substance abuse,” the ESPN story said.

Gordon, 30, will be eligible to join a team and could play this Sunday.

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz hopes KC takes a chance on Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) with the Browns in 2013.

Kansas City should be the first call. https://t.co/RoIvFwFamL — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 24, 2021

Gordon, who is 6 foot 3 and 225 pounds, has averaged 17.2 yards per reception in his 63 career games with the Browns, Patriots and Seahawks.

Following the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, CBS Sports’ Boomer Esiason said Gordon could be a good fit for the Chiefs.

“You know what they need? They need a big wide receiver. They don’t have a big wide receiver,” said Esiason, the former Bengals quarterback. “Now, Travis Kelce is a great tight end and he’s big, but I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody, I don’t know like a Josh Gordon or somebody like that, that’s out there and is now eligible to come back, I wouldn’t be surprised if they go out and sign him and put him on the practice squad to see if he fits in.”

Esiason talked about some of the legendary receivers in NFL history and added a benefit it is from the Chargers to have 6-2 Keenan Allen and 6-4 Mike Williams on the field.

“You have both of those guys out there for the Chargers, and you can see just by how Justin Herbert is throwing the ball over the top of the defensive backs to those big. long-winged wide receivers,” Esiason said.

FanSided’s Josh Hill wrote a story that said Gordon would give the Chiefs offense a boost.

“Adding Gordon as a potential home run threat alongside Tyreek Hill would give the Chiefs a devastating lateral attack. Consider that they already have a deadly lateral attack with weapons like Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire,” Hill wrote.

“Mahomes has the ability to turn just about anyone with a pulse into a threat to burn a defense, and giving him Gordon to tool around with feels unfair, especially when he’s out there running around the secondary with Hill giving defensive backs vertigo.”

