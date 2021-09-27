Royals’ Salvador Perez says fan who got his record-breaking home run wanted $10,000

Catcher Salvador Perez received an $82 million contract extension in March from the Royals, a fact that wasn’t lost on at least one Cleveland fan.

It just so happens that fan was at last Monday’s game when Perez hit his 46th home run of the season, breaking Johnny Bench’s record for homers in a season by a catcher.

That fan ended up with Perez’s ball, and despite being offered many cool gifts for giving the ball to Perez, he left the stadium with it.

On the Chris Rose Rotation podcast, Perez said the fan wanted $10,000.

Perez said the Jeff Davenport, the Royals’ Senior Director of Team Travel/Clubhouse Operations, talked with the fan and another Cleveland supporter who said Perez could afford to pay for the ball.

“He was talking to Davenport and one guy behind him (who said) like, ‘Hey, don’t give me (Perez) the ball because that’s gonna cost at least $10,000. Salvy, he just signed a contract, he can pay you the money. Just hook the guy up or something.’ That was crazy.”

Perez does wish he could have received the ball.

“This year is a dream year for me. .... I was working hard my last offseason I tried to do the best,” Perez said. “But I never hit 30 home runs and I never broke 100 RBIs, so that was one of my goals. To now have 46 and 116 (RBIs), it’s amazing.

“I’m so happy and I thank God for this season. I didn’t even know about the record until like I was at 42, 43. Some people started talking about that so we got excited and after I do it, it’s something that I want to keep. I want to frame it, but it on my wall, put it in my house and remember it forever.

“I was kind of sad for me that I didn’t get that ball, but it’s OK.”

Here is the clip from the podcast and be warned there is a curse word from the host:

