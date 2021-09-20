Hall of Famer Johnny Bench congratulates Royals’ Salvador Perez on his breaking record

File-This March 28, 2019, file photo shows Cincinnati Reds hall of fame catcher Johnny Bench walking up to the field before an opening day baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati. The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench’s personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he’s been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a super fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench’s 1975 and ‘76 World Series rings last month. He also bought the catcher’s 1970 and ’72 NL MVP awards, 1968 NL rookie of the year award, 1969 All-Star Game bat, and several of Bench’s 10 Gold Glove awards. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File) AP

One of the many people to congratulate Royals catcher Salvador Perez on his 46th home run Monday afternoon was Hall of Famer Johnny Bench.

Perez’s 46th home run, which came in the opener of a doubleheader in Cleveland, set a Major League Baseball record for most in a season by a player who plays primarily as a catcher.

Bench, who held the old record of 45, retweeted multiple messages about Perez’s historic home run, then shared two messages himself.

In the first tweet, Bench wrote: “Un hombre muy fuerte! A great man. Congrats @SalvadorPerez15. Most home runs by a catcher in a season. Catching Royal-ty.”

That Spanish sentence translates to “a very strong man.”

Later, Bench wrote: “As Yogi said #Salvatoreperez @Royals @MLBNetwork I knew my record would stand until it was broken! Congrats. Great guy. Great catcher.”

Perez was touched by the gesture.

“I just got a message from one of my friends saying what he put on Twitter about me,” Perez told reporters. “When you see a guy that’s a Hall of Fame catcher, you just try to be like him.”

