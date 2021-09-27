Chiefs’ Andy Reid aided postgame by having close inner circle, writes NBC’s Peter King

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid instructs his team during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. AP

At the two-minute warning of Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs and Chargers were tied, and overtime seemed a real possibility.

Los Angeles would ultimately prevail 30-24 in regulation, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid was taken to the hospital following the game, reportedly because of dehydration.

Having the game end in regulation was probably a good thing in the long run for Reid, NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote in his latest “Football Morning In America” column.

“An extra 30 minutes on the field, perhaps, on an 81-degree day with great tension down the stretch would not have been good for Reid,” King wrote.

The other thing that helped Reid on Sunday was being in “a strong organization with people you’ve worked with for years.”

King noted Reid has an inner circle that includes people from his time with the Eagles: Chiefs vice president of Sports Performance Rick Burkholder, general manager Brett Veach and assistant head coach Dave Toub.

“Burkholder was part of the medical team that put the action plan into place after the game to get Reid help, and Toub was dispatched to do the head-coach duties with the media post-game,” King wrote. “Owner Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan have become integral parts of the Reid inner circle as well and likely were part of the organizational plan to keep the place running smoothly when this mini-crisis hit. I don’t know what happened post-game, but I do know if Burkholder told Reid, You’re going to the hospital to get checked out, Reid would not have fought him.”

On Monday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported a source said Reid “should be fine.”

Rapoport provided the update on “Good Morning Football.”

From @GMFB: #Chiefs coach Andy Reid is in stable condition after being taken to the hospital as precaution last night. pic.twitter.com/Q0I4grVets — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

Members of the Fox Sports NFL show sent best wishes to Reid on Sunday night.

Jay Glazer on the OT postgame show earlier tonight with his report on Andy Reid. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/iKSTizwaJV — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) September 27, 2021