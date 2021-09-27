Chiefs head coach Andy Reid released from hospital. Here’s when he’ll return to team

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches his team warmup prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 26, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Special to the Star

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been released from the hospital, where he was transported after feeling ill at the conclusion of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Reid did not meet with the media at noon Monday, one of his weekly scheduled press conferences, but he is expected to return to the team facility later Monday or Tuesday morning.

“He’s in great spirits, doing well,” said Ted Crews, the team’s executive vice president of communications.

In his place, coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy addressed the media at noon Monday.

“The most important thing is Coach Reid. We’re glad he’s feeling better,” Spagnuolo said.

Reid, 63, was transported to the University of Kansas Health System after feeling ill following the Chiefs’ 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The organization called it a precautionary move and said late Sunday that Reid “is doing well, currently resting and in stable condition.”

Reid addressed the team after Sunday afternoon’s loss but did not meet with the media, as is customary, after the game. Special teams coach Dave Toub took his place at the podium. Players said they noticed nothing unusual about Reid during the game or following it.