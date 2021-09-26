Why coach Andy Reid didn’t address the media after Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Chargers

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was feeling ill, according to a team official, and did not address the media after the team’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Special teams Coach Dave Toub took questions from reporters.

Reid, 63, coached the entire game and addressed the team in the locker room afterward.

But no meeting with the media, as is customary.

“He just wasn’t feeling well after the game,” Toub said. “He did talk to the team, and it was a good talk. Pretty much, ‘You have to quit the turnovers.’”

According to James Palmer of NFL Network, Reid left the stadium in an ambulance as a precautionary measure.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

The Chiefs were minus-four in their turnover ratio Sunday, with two Patrick Mahomes interceptions and fumbles by Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire making up the list of costly gaffes. The Chiefs also didn’t create a takeaway in falling to 1-2 this season and dropping to last place in the AFC West.

“(Reid) came in and talked to us and he seemed fine on the sideline, as well,” Mahomes said of his coach.

This story was originally published September 26, 2021 3:55 PM.