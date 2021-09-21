Cleveland broadcaster likens Royals’ Salvador Perez hot streak to Albert Belle in ’95

Albert Belle of the Cleveland Indians bats against the Baltimore Orioles in Cleveland, Ohio, June 30, 1994. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) AP

Turn the clock all the way back to early July and you might have found some Royals fans who were concerned that catcher Salvador Perez’s swing would be ruined by taking part in the All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby.

Instead, Perez has had the best stretch of his career since the Home Run Derby. Perez was knocked out in the first round of the derby, despite hitting 28 homers. That tied for the third-most of any player in any round.

In a bit of bad luck, Perez was up against Pete Alonso, who ended up winning the Home Run Derby.

Perez hit 21 home runs with 53 RBIs and a .501 slugging percentage over 89 games in the first half. His second-half numbers: 25 homers, 62 RBIs and a .619 slugging percentage.

In the first game of Monday’s doubleheader in Cleveland, Perez hit his 46th home run of the season, setting a record for a player who is primarily a catcher.

Cleveland radio broadcaster Tom Hamilton said during that game that Perez’s hot streak is reminiscent of Albert Belle. In 1995, Belle hit a career-high 50 home runs for Cleveland, including 36 in the second half of the season after taking part in the Home Run Derby.

“Salvador Perez is much like Albert Belle. Belle did the same kind of thing in ‘95,” Hamilton said. “(He) got into the home run hitting contest at the All-Star Game, and found his swing in that contest and had an incredible second half of ‘95. Salvador Perez has done the same thing. He had 21 homers at the All-Star break. He’s had 25 since the All-Star break. Twenty-five homers in 60 games

“He’s got a chance to set a new record for most home runs in a single season by a Kansas City Royal. And if anybody should own that record, it’s this guy. Jorge Soler a few years ago he had 48. Perez has 46.“