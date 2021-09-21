In Chiefs’ loss, Patrick Mahomes passed Hall of Famer on two career statistical lists

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 1948, file photo, veteran quarterback Sid Luckman, center, poses with two newcomers to the Chicago Bears, Johnny Lujack, left, and, Bobby Layne, during preseason football workouts at Collegeville, Ind. Helmets have evolved from the original hard leather of the NFL’s infancy to hard polycarbonate single-piece shells with various amounts of padding and air bladders that served as the primary form of head protection into the beginning of this century. AP Photo

Despite throwing what he called a “dumb interception” Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had another great game.

Mahomes completed 24 of 31 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. That effort helped him pass Hall of Famer Sid Luckman on two different career statistical lists.

Each week during the 2021 season I plan to take a look at where Mahomes stands in the NFL’s all-time statistical leader board. The NFL statistics are from Pro Football Reference.

Here is a look at who Mahomes moved past including Luckman, who played for the Chicago Bears from 1939-50.

NFL Career Passing Yards

Entering Sunday: 14,489 yards (No. 156 all-time)

Total Sunday: 343 yards

Current: 14,832 yards (No. 151 all-time)

Players passed: Deshaun Watson, Hall of Famer Sid Luckman, Joey Harrington, Doug Flutie and Kordell Stewart

NFL Career TD Passes

Entering Sunday: 117 touchdown passes (No. 119 all-time)

Total Sunday: Three touchdown passes

Current: 120 touchdown passes (Tied for No. 117 all-time)

Player passed: Brian Griese

NFL Career Pass Attempts

Entering Sunday: 1,723 attempts (No. 174 all-time)

Total Sunday: 31 attempts

Current: 1,754 attempts (No. 169 all-time)

Players passed: Hall of Famer Sid Luckman, Frank Tripucka, Deshaun Watson, Mike Livingston, Cotton Davidson

Chiefs passer rating record

Mahomes had a 131.5 passer rating in Sunday’s game, and it was the 30th time in his career he’s had a rating of 100 or better, tying Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most in franchise history. Here’s the top five from the Chiefs:

1. 30 Len Dawson (1962-75)

30 Patrick Mahomes (2017-21)

Alex Smith (2013-17)

4. 27 Trent Green (2001-06)

5. 19 Steve DeBerg (1988-91)

Chiefs passing TD record

With three touchdown passes against the Ravens, Mahomes passed Trent Green and now has thrown the second-most in Chiefs history. This is the top five from the Chiefs:

1. 237 Len Dawson (1962-75)

2. 120 Patrick Mahomes (2017-21)

3. 118 Trent Green (2001-06)

4. 105 Bill Kenney (1979-88)

5. 102 Alex Smith (2013-17)