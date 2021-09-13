Here are gains Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes made in NFL career leader board after Browns win

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in just his fourth season as a starter, but he’s already making his mark on the NFL record book.

Each week during the 2021 season I plan to take a look at where Mahomes stands in the NFL’s all-time statistical leader board after a Chiefs game. I’ll noted the gains he made and if applicable, I’ll also note his place in the Chiefs’ record book.

Here are the gains he made after the Chiefs’ 33-29 win against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. The NFL statistics are from Pro Football Reference.

NFL Career Passing Yards

Entering Sunday: 14,152 yards (No. 161 all-time)

Total Sunday: 337 yards

Current: 14,489 yards (No. 156 all-time)

Players passed: Bill Nelsen, Marc Wilson, Case Keenum, Bubby Brister and David Carr

NFL Career TD Passes

Entering Sunday: 114 touchdown passes (Tied for No. 121 all-time)

Total Sunday: 3 touchdown passes

Current: 117 touchdown passes (No. 119 place all-time)

Players passed: Jay Schroeder, Jack Kemp, Gus Frerotte, Mark Rypien, Frankie Albert

NFL Career Pass Attempts

Entering Sunday: 1,687 attempts (No. 180 all-time)

Total Sunday: 36 attempts

Current: 1,723 attempts (No. 174 all-time)

Players passed: Colin Kaepernick, Steve Bono, Billy Joe Tolliver, Tim Couch, Tom Flores, Jay Fiedler)

Chiefs passer rating record

Mahomes had a 131.4 passer rating in Sunday’s game. That’s the 29th time he’s had a rating of 100 or better, tying Alex Smith for the second-most in franchise history. Here’s the top five from the Chiefs:

1. 30 Len Dawson (1962-75)

2. 29 Patrick Mahomes (2017-21)

Alex Smith (2013-17)

4. 27 Trent Green (2001-06)

5. 19 Steve DeBerg (1988-91)