Here is who national experts are predicting will win KC Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball as he is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Perhaps I’m channeling Admiral Ackbar, but here is a question for Chiefs fans: is Sunday night’s contest against the Ravens a trap game?

All signs point to a Chiefs win: it’s a short week for the Ravens, they had to travel back from their game Monday in Las Vegas, they have been ravaged by injuries, while the Chiefs should welcome back Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark. Oh, and quarterback Lamar Jackson said last year the Chiefs were Baltimore’s Kryptonite.

The good news for Kansas City: NFL experts don’t seem to be worried about the Chiefs heading into the game.

Here is what 53 national experts are saying about the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be broadcast on KSHB (Ch. 41).

A 35-27 Chiefs win is the call from Yardbaker’sChris Mueller. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Baltimore’s offensive line is a mess. Alejandro Villanueva was used as a turnstile by Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders’ defensive front and left tackle Ronnie Stanley wasn’t much better. Everything the Ravens do offensively is predicated on sound blocking, but if they can’t protect Lamar Jackson when he does drop back to pass, their complicated run schemes won’t matter much. John Harbaugh can’t be happy with what he saw, and with Tyre Phillips already lost for the season, things might go from bad to worse.”

Each of the eight CBS Sports writers think the Chiefs will win: Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Dave Richard, Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Jamey Eisenberg, John Breech and Ryan Wilson. Prisco sees a 33-28 score. This is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs beat the Browns last week, but it wasn’t easy. This won’t be either. But the Ravens love to blitz and Patrick Mahomes will carve that decision to do so to shreds.”

A 31-26 Chiefs victory is the prediction from Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com. This is part of what he wrote: “The Ravens have started 0-2 only once in the John Harbaugh era, but playing the Chiefs on a short week will test their organizational resolve. Their running game doesn’t have its usual flow with a new offensive line and even newer running backs. Their pass rush is even more reliant than usual on aging veterans. Meanwhile, Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu are expected to return for a Chiefs defense that has held Lamar Jackson in check in three wins over the Baltimore QB.”

Ten of the 11 pundits at ESPN think the Chiefs will win: Emmanuel Acho, Matt Bowen, Domonique Foxworth, Rob Ninkovich, Laura Rutledge, Seth Wickersham, Damien Woody. Mike Clay, Chris Fowler and Dan Graziano.The Ravens pick: Kevin Seifert.

A 31-26 Chiefs win is the prediction from Bill Bender of the Sporting News. This is a part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs have won the last two meetings at Baltimore by double digits. ... The Chiefs have led by an average of 14 points at halftime in those games. Baltimore keeps it closer, but Mahomes delivers in the clutch.”

The Chiefs will win, say the Pro Football Talk writers. Mike Florio called a 31-23 victory. He wrote: “Six days after losing a physical overtime heartbreaker in Las Vegas is not a good time to play the Chiefs.” Michael David Smith, predicted a 30-20 score. He wrote: “The Ravens are going to fall to 0-2, with their secondary unable to keep up with the Chiefs’ passing game.”

Seven of the eight of writers at the Athletic picked the Chiefs: Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mark Kaboly, Tashan Reed, Ted Nguyen, Chris Burke, Jay Morrison and Katherine Terrell. The one pick for Baltimore: Nick Kosmider.

All seven writers at USA Today think the Chiefs will win: Jarrett Bell (30-27 final score), Nate Davis (27-22), Jori Epstein (35-31), Mike Freeman (35-28), Mike Jones (35-33), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (31-23) and Lorenzo Reyes (33-26).

A Chiefs win is the call from each of the five Sports Illustrated writers: Conor Orr, Gary Grammling, Mitch Goldich, Jenny Vrentas and Albert Breer.

The Chiefs are the pick from Audacy’s five writers: Jesse Pantuosco, John Healy, Jordan Cohn, Tim Kelly and Dan Mennella.

The Chiefs will prevail, says all four Athlon Sports writers: Rob Doster, Bryan Fischer, Mark Ross and Ben Weinrib.