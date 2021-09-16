For Pete's Sake
Mic’-up Travis Kelce had fun interactions with official, Kareem Hunt, Chiefs teammates
There may not be a better choice among Chiefs players to wear a microphone during a game than tight end Travis Kelce.
That was evident in a video the Chiefs shared on Thursday. Kelce was mic’d-up Sunday during the Chiefs’ 33-29 win over the Cleveland Browns, and there was some fun moments before, during and after the game.
For starters, Kelce asked umpire Tony Michalek: “Hey are you going to be calling some physical stuff today? Or are you going to let it ride?”
At one point, Kelce told his teammates: “Hey, listen, I’m gonna ball for you alll. You just do the same.”
The Chiefs trailed Cleveland 22-10 at halftime, and when he came out for the third quarter Kelce told himself: “Come on Trav. Come on. This city needs you.”
After the Chiefs rallied for the victory, thanks to a pair of Kelce touchdown receptions, he met the Browns’ Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield and his former teammate, Kareem Hunt.
Hunt said: “That’s my dog.”
Kelce responded: “I love you bro.”
This is a fun video from the Chiefs:
