For Pete's Sake
Royals’ Andrew Benintendi is on a hot streak that hasn’t been seen in MLB since 1950
How good has Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi been in his last seven games?
Well, on Wednesday he got a hit in a game on Sept. 8. That may sound confusing, but there is a simple explanation.
Major League Baseball made a scoring change that turned a run-scoring fielder’s choice against the Orioles on Sept. 8 into an RBI single by Benintendi.
That means Benintendi had a four-hit game against the Orioles, the third time in his last seven games that he’s had four or more hits.
That includes five singles and four RBIs Wednesday in the Royals’ 12-10 loss to Oakland at Kauffman Stadium.
“Just staying within myself and swinging at good pitches, staying in the zone and just sticking to my plan,” Benintendi told reporters when asked about his hot streak after Wednesday’s game. “When I’m struggling it seems like I try to chase hits instead of just letting them come. Just trying to stay in the zone and just put good swings on the ball.”
Benintendi has been doing that. In his last seven games, he is batting .613 with 19 hits in 31 at-bats. He has three doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs.
The last Major League Baseball player with 19 hits and 17 RBIs in a seven-game stretch: Red Sox Hall of Fame second baseman Bobby Doerr in 1950.
The Royals’ postgame notes said Benintendi’s 19 hits are the most by a Royals player in a seven-game span since Johnny Damon had 19 from July 16-22, 2000. Benintendi is just the second Royals player with 17 RBIs in seven games. Raúl Ibañez, had 17 from July 14-19, 2002.
