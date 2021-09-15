Athletics offense too potent for Benintendi and Kansas City Royals to keep pace

Oakland Athletics’ Mark Canha hits an RBI single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

One night after rallying from an early six-run deficit, the Kansas City Royals fell victim to a sustained offensive barrage from an Oakland Athletics ballclub that’s still trying to fight its way into the postseason.

Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández gave up seven runs in fewer than five innings, and the Athletics were just getting rolling. The Athletics collected 18 hits on the night, and the Royals dropped the second game of the three-game set 12-10 in front of an announced 11,056 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Royals (66-79) had the tying run in scoring position and the go-ahead run on base in the ninth inning, but they couldn’t get over the hump.

Andrew Benintendi seemed to do everything he could to help the Royals attempt to keep pace. Benintendi went 5 for 5 with four RBIs, and Salvador Perez went 2 for 4 and hit his 44th home run of the season.

Perez moved within one of tying Hall of Famer Johnny Bench’s all-time single-season mark by a player who spent at least 75% of his time at catcher.

Carlos Santana, Hanser Alberto, Hunter Dozier and Edward Olivares had two hits apiece in the loss.

The Royals used three pitchers just to get through the first five innings. Hernández gave way to Tyler Zuber, who gave up a run on two hits and a walk. He also allowed two runners inherited from Hernández to score.

Greg Holland entered the game and got an inning-ending double play to end the fifth.

The Royals trailed 5-4 entering the fifth inning and faced an 8-4 deficit after the top half. They scored a run in the fifth on Perez’s home run.

The Athletics (78-67) added four runs in the seventh, including one unearned run, against reliever Kyle Zimmer and pushed their total to 12 runs. The Royals trailed by as many seven runs, 12-5, and got to within two in the ninth.

Former Royals draft pick and minor-league pitcher Sean Manaea (10-9) made his 29th start of the season for the Athletics and allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in five innings. He allowed Perez’s home run, and Manaea exited the game with the Athletics ahead 8-5.

Thursday afternoon’s series finale is set for first pitch at 1:10 p.m. CT. The pitching matchup will feature Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.37) and Athletics right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-2, 5.24).