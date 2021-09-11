For Pete's Sake

Kansas City Chiefs release hype video ahead of Sunday’s opener against Browns

Screengrab of Chiefs Twitter video

On Sunday, the Chiefs will be playing a game with Arrowhead Stadium full of fans for the first time since Jan. 19, 2020 when they won the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee.

It’s been a long time since Arrowhead was at full throat, and Chiefs fans are amped for the game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Chiefs released a hype video ahead of the game, which is a rematch of January’s AFC Divisional playoff game. Actor Rob Riggle, who is one of the Big Slick co-hosts, narrates the video that should get fans even more excited for the season opener (if that’s possible).

The theme of the video is getting back to the Chiefs’ goal of winning their second Super Bowl title in three seasons.

“The hunted know they must now return to hunting with one thing in mind,” Riggle says in the video. “The passion to dominate. That passion, that effort, inches us forward.”

The video ends with this: “Inch by inch, blade of grass by blade of grass, our measurement of success will be realized. Because they say it’s a game of inches.”

Here is the video:

