Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez on why KC’s T-Rex package could be potent weapon

Tight end Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Jody Fortson stretch during the Kansas City Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Will the Chiefs’ unleash their T-Rex on the league?

Heading into Sunday’s season opener, the Chiefs have four tight ends on their roster. Travis Kelce is the starter, which any NFL fan already knew, right? He’s followed on the Chiefs’ depth chart by Blake Bell, Noah Gray and Jody Fortson.

There’s a chance all four tight ends will be on the field at the same time in the Chiefs’ 14-personnel package, which is awesomely named T-Rex.

Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, the former Chiefs star, believes T-Rex could take a big bite out of opposing defenses this season. He explained why while doing a series of interviews to promote TiVo Stream 4K for football viewers.

“You can run the football, you’ve got these extra blockers and it forces you as a defense, to put big bodies out there,” Gonzalez told The Star. “If you get a tight end who’s worth his salt and can be a halfway decent blocker ... that puts the defense at a disadvantage.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Now you bring those big bodies in there, those linebackers. And then once they bring too many big guys in there, (the offense can) run a couple run plays and they’re ready for the run and then all of a sudden, bam, it’s a play-action pass. If you get out on the edge Patrick (Mahomes) can take off and run the ball for 20, 30 yards, or you can throw it over the top to Travis Kelce or another really good tight end that they have in that offense.”

Gonzalez, who played in the NFL from 1997-2013, was one of the first tight ends to be used predominantly as a pass catcher. He holds a number of Chiefs records, but Kelce could threaten many of them.

A year ago, Kelce was fifth in the NFL with 105 receptions and his 1,416 receiving yards were the second-most.

The Chiefs drafted Gray this year, and Kelce expects big things. During training camp, Kelce said he “can’t wait until the world sees” what Gray can do.

Bell is back with the Chiefs. After winning a Super Bowl ring in 2019, he went to the Cowboys and caught seven touchdown passes a year ago. Fortson, in his third year as a pro, caught six passes in the preseason.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“I think it’s the way to go,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not that old school position of just blocking guys, a brig extra lineman. These guys are dynamic, athletic phenoms doing great stuff and obviously Travis is one of the best tight ends ever. And I believe he will continue to put up those monster numbers in that offense with Patrick Mahomes on the ball, the greatest quarterback on the planet right now.”

Gonzalez won’t be part of Fox Sports’ studio show this season because he left to pursue an acting career. Gonzalez finishing shooting a show called “Long Slow Exhale,” which was directed by Josh Lucas.

Before that airs, Gonzalez will appear in commercials for TiVo like this one: