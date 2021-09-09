Kurt Warner jokingly savors a record Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes likely will beat Sunday

There’s a chance history will be made Sunday during the Chiefs’ game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will make his 47th career start on Sunday. In his career, Mahomes has 14,152 passing yards and 114 passing touchdowns.

If Mahomes has 221 passing yards against the Browns, he will break Kurt Warner’s record for most passing yards in a player’s first 50 starts (14,372)*, Palmer said. With three touchdown throws, Mahomes also would break Dan Marino’s record for the most in a player’s first 50 starts.

*Side note: Pro Football Reference shows Warner had 14,385 yards in his first 50 starts, meaning Mahomes would set the record with 234 passing yards

Warner, the former Rams and Cardinals star, had a funny response when he saw Palmer’s tweet about Mahomes’ impending records. Warner intends to savor his final days of holding that particular record:

Yeah, yeah, yeah… but who owns the record RIGHT NOW?? I’ve got 4 days James… F-O-U-R D-A-Y-S to savor MY record!! (Haha - another one gonna bite the dust!!) https://t.co/zbXGiUsWck — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) September 9, 2021

Kelce near a record, too

With 119 receiving yards on Sunday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will reach 8,000 receiving yards faster than any other tight end in NFL history. Kelce will play in this 112th game against the Browns.

Rob Gronkowski got to 8,000 career receiving yards in 120 games, while former Chargers star Antonio Gates needed 137.

If Kelce catches a pair of touchdown passe, he will reach 50 for his career. He would be the fifth-fastest tight end in NFL history to reach that milestone, passing former 49ers, Washington, Broncos star Vernon Davis (115 games). Gronkowski did it the fastest (59 games).

