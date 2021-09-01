Here is a look at Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s home in Florida

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s YouTube page includes videos of him playing basketball, driving a go-kart, racing people as an old man and much more.

In a video he uploaded in June, Hill shared a look inside the home where he lives in Florida with his girlfriend, Keeta.

An aerial view of the property shows the size of the house and its other amenities. Hill said he moved into the house in February. There is still work being done, so he was limited in what he could take the camera..

One area Hill did show off is the “Cheetah Cave,” which he said was off limits to his girlfriend, mom and daughter.

The “Cheetah Cave” contains memorabilia, a basketball hoop, a drum kit, pool table and more.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hill also has a huge gym in the house.“

There is a pool and Jacuzzi in the back, along with a Koi pond. There is a sand volleyball court (which is being built) and basketball court in the backyard, too.

Hill pointed to a home in the back of the property where his mother lives.

And you also can see his kids and the family dogs in this video.

Hill said when all the work is done at his house, he plans to show is all off ... if fans request it.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Here is a look at his home: