Take a look inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ completely refurbished locker room

Chiefs players enthusiastically approved of one change the team made after last season.

During the offseason, the Chiefs renovated the Hall of Honor, installed new gold seats at Arrowhead Stadium and put up new GEHA Field at Arrowhead signage.

The Chiefs also made drastic changes to the locker room, which the team showed off in a video. As you can see, the players really seem to like the upgrades.

Here is linebacker Willie Gay’s tour of the home locker room:

We are absolutely in love with the new locker room pic.twitter.com/MXTz5eZg2y — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2021

The Chiefs shared a clip of Mahomes showing off his locker:

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders shared an Instagram story about being in the locker room and he showed off his Super Bowl LIV ring and what appears to be the team’s ring for being AFC Champions.

This appears to be Saunders’ Super Bowl LIV ring and his ring for being AFC champions last season. Screengrab of Khalen Saunders Instagram story

This is a better look at the AFC ring and you can see the score from the Chiefs’ win over the Bills. Screengrab of Khalen Saunders Instagram story