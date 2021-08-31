For Pete's Sake
Take a look inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ completely refurbished locker room
Chiefs players enthusiastically approved of one change the team made after last season.
During the offseason, the Chiefs renovated the Hall of Honor, installed new gold seats at Arrowhead Stadium and put up new GEHA Field at Arrowhead signage.
The Chiefs also made drastic changes to the locker room, which the team showed off in a video. As you can see, the players really seem to like the upgrades.
Here is linebacker Willie Gay’s tour of the home locker room:
The Chiefs shared a clip of Mahomes showing off his locker:
Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders shared an Instagram story about being in the locker room and he showed off his Super Bowl LIV ring and what appears to be the team’s ring for being AFC Champions.
