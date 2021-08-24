Royals’ Salvador Perez on pace to become 10th catcher to reach historic MLB milestone

A mere 38 games remain in the Royals season, but Salvador Perez is poised to join a short list of legendary catchers in Major League Baseball history.

Perez clubbed his 33rd home run of the season Monday in the Royals’ 7-1 win over the Astros. It was in his 97th game as a catcher this year.

Baseball Reference’s Stathead historical search shows just nine players in Major League Baseball have hit at least 35 home runs in a season in which they’ve appeared in 125 games or more at catcher.

Here’s the list and it includes six Hall of Famers:

45: Johnny Bench, 1970 (Reds)

41: Todd Hundley, 1996 (Mets)

41: Roy Campanella, 1953 (Brooklyn Dodgers)

40: Mike Piazza, 1999 (Mets)

40: Mike Piazza, 1997 (Dodgers)

40: Johnny Bench, 1972 (Reds)

37: Carlton Fisk, 1985 (White Sox)

37: Gabby Hartnett, 1930 (Cubs)

36: Mike Piazza, 2001 (Mets)

36: Mike Piazza, 1996 (Dodgers)

35: Ivan Rodriguez, 1995 (Rangers)

35: Terry Steinbach, 1996 (A’s)

35: Mike Piazza, 1993 (Dodgers)

35: Walker Cooper, 1947 (NY Giants)

I asked Perez on Saturday about nearing a historic milestone, and while he’s aware of the all-time greats he could join, his focus is on team victories.

“I’m going to do my best,” Perez said. “I don’t think about that, I just play and try to win. I think the more important thing is to win the game no matter what. So, I’m going to continue to try to do the best that I can do to help my team to win. And we’re going to see after the last out of the last game where we’re going to be.”

Perez could join an even more elite group, because the above list trims to five names if you factor in Perez’s age (he is 31). Only Campanella, Fisk, Steinbach, Cooper and Piazza in his 2001 season have hit 35 or more home runs in a season at age 31 or older.

Perez also continues to climb the Royals’ list of home runs hit in a single season. He’s tied with Jermaine Dye (who hit 33 home runs in 2000). Three players have hit 34 home runs in a season: Dean Palmer (1998), Danny Tartabull (1997) and John Mayberry (1975).

Gary Gaetti hit 35 in 1995, Steve Balboni had 36 in 1985 and Mike Moustakas smacked 38 in 2017. Former outfielder Jorge Soler is first with the 48 homers hit in 2019.

“Yeah,” Perez said laughing, “hopefully I can hit 50.”