Kansas City Royals win fourth in a row as Merrifield, Rivera lead the way in Houston

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with third base coach Vance Wilson after hitting a two-run triple against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

For the second time in less than a week, the Kansas City Royals pieced together enough offense against the franchise’s one-time ace and former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke to earn a victory.

The Royals managed just two runs against Greinke, who spent 2002 through 2010 as a member of the Royals organization, but that coupled with a strong outing from rookie left-hander Daniel Lynch gave them an early lead.

The Royals sparred with Greinke and added on late against the bullpen to earn a 7-1 win in the series opener in front of an announced 18,742 at Minute Maid Park on Monday night. The Royals have now won four of five against the AL West-leading Astros this season.

Whit Merrifield went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, while rookie third baseman Emmanuel Rivera drove in two, scored two and notched his first three-hit game in the majors.

Salvador Perez went 2 for 3 and hit his 33rd home run of the season. He now has one of the top five homer-hitting seasons of any American League catcher behind Carlton Fisk (37), Ivan Rodriguez (35), Terry Steinbach (35) and Gary Sanchez (34).

Lynch allowed one run on six hits and three walks in five innings. He pitched into the sixth, but did not record an out in that inning before he exited. He struck out five.

This story will be updated.