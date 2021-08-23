Ex-Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins praised two former teammates during Arizona game

The Chiefs held a 3-0 lead late in the second quarter of Friday night’s preseason game at Arizona, but that’s when they showed off their quick-scoring offense.

Facing a first-and-15 from their own 42-yard line with 1 minute, 32 seconds before halftime, the Chiefs needed just two plays to reach the end zone.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne first connected with wide receiver Byron Pringle for a 41-yard gain, then tossed a 17-yard pass to Mecole Hardman, who made a nice grab in the end zone before the ball hit the ground.

After Harrison Butker’s extra point, the Chiefs led the Cardinals 10-0.

Watching the game was former Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who praised Pringle and Hardman.

After Pringle, the former Kansas State star, hauled in the 41-yard pass, Watkins tweeted: “Give byron Pringle the ball..! He will move the ship..! Lol”

When Hardman scored his touchdown as part of a four-catch night, Watkins wrote on Twitter: “Good (stuff) Mecole..! My guys..!”

Pringle tied for the team high in receptions (four) and receiving yards (63) against the Cardinals, and he is in the mix to be the No. 2 receiver with Hardman, the clear favorite, and Demarcus Robinson.

Watkins, who signed with Baltimore earlier this year, is confident the Chiefs will make up for his absence.

