Sammy Watkins is eager to help Ravens’ Lamar Jackson get his first win against Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) hauls in a deep pass over San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) late in Super Bowl 54 for a first down in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

After the Chiefs cruised to a 34-20 victory in a “Monday Night Football” matchup in Baltimore last September, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fell to 0-3 against Kansas City in his career.

Afterward, Jackson told reporters the Chiefs were “our kryptonite.”

A new member of the Ravens’ receiving corps hopes to help Jackson break through in the upcoming season when the Chiefs visit Baltimore again: Sammy Watkins.

Watkins, the former Chiefs receiver who signed last week with the Ravens, met with Baltimore media members on Monday and was asked what it’s like to be on the other side of the rivalry.

“I think it’s pretty cool. I played the Ravens for I think the last two years, and those they’ve been battles,” Watkins said. “They’re the team that we’re probably practicing for in training camp. So, I can’t wait to line up against my other brothers who I played against, practiced against every day.

“I kind of know what they like to do. I can’t wait to line up and have fun and go toe-to-toe, and hopefully, get Lamar his first win against the Chiefs. I think it’s going to be fun.”

The Chiefs had the best three-year run in franchise history during Watkins’ tenure in Kansas City. It coincided with quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming the starter as the Chiefs twice advanced to the Super Bowl and lost in overtime of the AFC Championship Game after the 2018 season.

Watkins was injured for the Chiefs’ first two playoff games this past season, but appeared in Super Bowl LV. In his previous two postseasons with KC, Watkins had 24 receptions for 464 yards and a touchdown. Eighteen of his receptions resulted in a first down in that span.

So, yeah, Watkins has good memories of being with the Chiefs but he is happy to start a new chapter to his career.

“I just think for me and the Chiefs, I had my fun there,” Watkins said. “It was an amazing, amazing time, a great organization. I just wanted a new scenery for myself.”

One reason Watkins decided to sign with Baltimore was the advice from former Chiefs’ receiver De’Anthony Thomas, who played for the Ravens in 2019 after leaving KC.

“One guy, my guy that came from the Chiefs, De’Anthony Thomas, told me this is one of the best places to be in your career, because everything is fun, it’s great energy, great vibes. Coach (John) Harbaugh sets the tone in the building, and just really, they take care of their players, they’ve got a great weight program. He was like, ‘Man, you’re going to really like it. It’s definitely different from the Chiefs, as far as the workout plans and different things.’

“But he just told me, ‘Man, you’re going to love it.’ And as I walked into that building, just being around everyone, I just knew this is a great vibe, this is what I need. This feels like a college atmosphere, and I just can’t wait to get started with those guys to fix my body, do whatever I have to do to stay available on the field and have fun and go out there and play games.”

Watkins, who will be 28 in June, has already played seven seasons in the NFL and was asked about bringing his veteran leadership to Baltimore.

He’ll take with him lessons learned with the Chiefs.

“I like it. I think I was that guy for Kansas City, being around the top guys. You got Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce, and I kind of know my role,” Watkins said. “I just let the guys know, ‘Man, we all play our role, play a part in this thing, no matter who’s bigger or who’s higher. No matter who’s catching all the touchdowns or passes, we’re going to play for each other. We’re going to be brothers.’

“The biggest thing is communication. I think if we can communicate with all of us and go out there and play for each other, we can win a ton of games and just find multiple ways to get better.”