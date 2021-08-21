Given regular playing time with Cubs, ex-Royals farmhand Frank Schwindel is thriving

Chicago Cubs’ Frank Schwindel celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Tears were shed on the north side of Chicago last month when the Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant, three stars of the 2016 World Series championship team.

But their departure has created opportunities for other players, including a former Royals farmhand who could become one of Major League Baseball’s more inspirational stories this season.

Frank Schwindel, who was the Royals’ 18th-round draft pick in 2013, has found initial success with the Cubs as a 29-year-old rookie.

“This is living the dream right now so just got to keep it going,” Schwindel said in a phone interview. “But it’s obviously a tough game. And it’s been a long road but I didn’t give up, just kept it going every year, trying to get better and I found myself in this situation.”

Schwindel was a favorite among Royals fans after batting .302 with 41 home runs and 164 RBIs at Triple-A Omaha in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Nicknamed “Frank the Tank,” he was the Storm Chasers’ Player of the Year both seasons but couldn’t get a September call-up when rosters expanded.

After making the big-league roster out of spring training in 2019, Schwindel appeared in just six games and had 15 at-bats before he was demoted. Two weeks later, the Royals designated Schwindel for assignment.

“They just said they needed a roster spot at the time, which is part of the business but obviously not the ideal situation for me,” Schwindel said. “I wanted to stay there. A great group of guys and great coaching staff. I still have some pretty good relationships with all those guys over there. I had a little bit of a shot and then they went a different direction which is part of the business.”

Schwindel had an opportunity to remain in the Royals’ minor-league system but chose a “fresh start” and signed with the Tigers on June 1, 2019.

Detroit didn’t call him up to the majors, but Schwindel was invited to spring training in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season and canceled the minor-league slate. Schwindel spent last summer at the Tigers’ alternative site, and he became a free agent in November.

Schwindel signed that month with the Oakland A’s, who assigned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. He was called up in late June, appeared in eight games and hit a mammoth home run, but Oakland designated Schwindel for assignment in mid-July. Two days later, he signed with the Cubs.

After a short stay with Triple-A Iowa, Schwindel was called up by the Cubs on July 30.

So to recap, Schwindel has been with three organizations and played games with four teams and at an alternate site in the past 12 months.

“Just a crazy year. I started off the year in Vegas and played very well. I was excited to get to Oakland had a pretty good start there and then obviously being DFA’d is tough,” Schwindel said. “And then just the new excitement of getting picked up by the Cubs. And going up after a week or so.

“It’s just been crazy but a lot of fun.”

Finally given a chance to play regularly in the majors with the Cubs, Schwindel has thrived.

Schwindel had a streak of seven straight games with an extra-base hit snapped by the Royals on Friday. The last right-handed Cubs batter to do that was Aramis Ramirez in 2009.

Despite going 0 for 4 against the Royals, Schwindel is batting .365 with four home runs, eight doubles and 15 RBIs in 18 games with the Cubs. He had played in 14 games combined with the Royals and A’s.

“I’m seeing the ball pretty good right now and swinging at good pitches so I really can’t argue with what’s going on right now,” Schwindel said. “So just got to try and keep that going for as long as possible.”

Facing the Royals this weekend, Schwindel is focused more on catching up with old friends than revenge against the team that let him go.

Schwindel mentioned Royals catcher Cam Gallagher and third baseman Hunter Dozier as two players he’s eager to see.

“There’s no bad blood,” Schwindel said. “Obviously I want to go out and play as best I can, .no matter who I’m facing. But it doesn’t matter who I’m playing. it’s not going to change the mindset.

“I think it’ll just be more fun with Gallagher and Salvy (Perez) behind the plate, joking around and then get on base and talk to all those guys. I think it’ll be a fun weekend but definitely no bad blood and no extra incentive to play well.”