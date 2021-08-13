For Pete's Sake

A baseball fan used a clip from ‘Field of Dreams’ to roast MLB over its blackout rules

The first Major League Baseball game to be played in Iowa took place Thursday night in Dyersville, where the movie “Field of Dreams” was shot.

The “Field of Dreams Game” between the White Sox and Yankees was broadcast on Fox, meaning baseball fans in Iowa were able to watch the game.

That’s a welcome change for fans in the state who have found MLB games involving the Royals, Cubs, Cardinals, Brewers, Twins and White Sox are blacked out. That’s true even if a fan purchases MLB-TV.

That was on the mind of Twitter user Tipping Points who expertly poked fun at Major League Baseball by using a scene from “Field of Dreams.”

For Royals fans who have cut the cord and been frustrated by the inability to watch games this season, this moment of Moonlight Graham getting ready to play in a game should make you laugh (or maybe a little angry):

If you are unfamiliar with that clip, after Kevin Costner says “it’s perfect,” the next scene is when the game is taking place.

By the way, the anger in Iowa over the blackout rule is real. MLB fans put up this billboard in Dubuque, Iowa:

