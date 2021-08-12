Five things you may not know about the real Archibald ‘Moonlight’ Graham

Archibald W. “Moonlight” Graham from Fayetteville played one game for the New York Giants on June 29, 1905. He was remembered in the movie, “Field of Dreams.”

The name of former Major League Baseball player Archibald “Moonlight” Graham is likely to come up during Thursday’s White Sox-Yankees game.

The teams will face off in Dyersville, Iowa, as part of Major League Baseball’s “Field of Dreams Game.” They’ll play on the field used for the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Burt Lancaster.

The latter played Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, a doctor who gets the chance to bat against big-league hitters decades after his lone MLB appearance resulted in just one inning of playing in the outfield.

Graham was an actual player, and he never did bat in a major-league game. Here are five things you might not know about him.

1. His one game

In the movie, Graham is said to have played in the New York Giants’ last game of the 1922 season.

In truth, he played for the Giants on June 29, 1905, taking over for right fielder George Browne. New York’s starter that day was Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson, who got the win against the Brooklyn Superbas.

2. MInor-league success

After the game, Graham was sent back to the minor leagues but he didn’t retire as the movie suggests.

The Sporting News noted Graham had a .336 batting average for the Scranton Miners, which was four points short of the New York State League batting title in 1906. He played two more minor-league seasons, then retired.

3. Early days

A biography of Graham on the Society for Baseball Research (SABR) website says Graham was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 1879. He attended the University of North Carolina and “played in the intramural football league. During his senior year he earned a spot on what would be considered the varsity team’s taxi squad.

“Archie experienced much greater success on the diamond. He made the school’s yanigan nine as a freshman and the varsity squad the following year. For the next three seasons, Archie was the starting center fielder and leadoff hitter.”

4. A doctor in Minnesota

As the movie notes, Graham was a doctor in Chisholm, Minnesota.

On the 100th anniversary of Graham’s lone appearance in the majors, the Twins held a “Doc Graham Day” for their game against the Royals at their old home, the Metrodome.

An NBC News story recounted how Graham ended up in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“According to Veda Ponikvar, founder of The Chisholm Free Press and Tribune, Graham jumped on a train to Minnesota after reading a small ad listing a doctor opening,” NBC wrote. “And he never left. Dr. Graham lived in Chisholm right up until his death 54 years later in 1965.”

Anne Seymour portrayed Ponikvar in the movie. She is the woman at the newspaper who reads her story of Graham to Jones’ character.

5. Nickname

A CallToThePen.com story says “his nickname Moonlight came from his speed, as he was said to be as ‘fast as a flash.’”

However, SABR believes the nickname is a mystery.

“One plausible explanation is that he earned the name because of his flashing speed. Another reason for the lunar reference may have been because he moonlighted at a second job (medical career) in the off-season,” Jimmy Kennan wrote.