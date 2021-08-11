For Pete's Sake
Bobby Witt Jr. hit a long homer Tuesday at Omaha. Here’s how it looked from the stands
Making the jump to Triple-A seemingly hasn’t been that big of a step for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Witt, the Royals’ top prospect, has six doubles, three stolen bases and is batting .294 in 19 games with the Storm Chasers. His strikeout rate (1 a game) has improved slightly from his time at Double-A Northwest Arkansas (67 in 61 games).
During the Royals’ pregame show Sunday on KCSP (610 AM), general manager Dayton Moore had high praise for Witt, who has a 1.002 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with the Storm Chasers.
Oh by the way, Witt has also clubbed eight home runs at Omaha, including five in his last seven games.
That includes this 434-foot bomb in Tuesday’s game against the Iowa Cubs’ Matt Swarmer:
When Witt comes to the plate, fans get out their phones and start recording. That’s how a pair of people at Tuesday’s game got video of Witt’s blast from the stands.
This is from Twitter user Clark Foster, whose 13-year-old son Max took the video:
And this is from Twitter user KCRoyalsfreak15:
I’m paraphrasing here, but man, that ball got outta there in a hurry. Anything travels that far ought to have a stewardess on it, don’t you think?
