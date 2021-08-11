Bobby Witt Jr. hit a long homer Tuesday at Omaha. Here’s how it looked from the stands

Making the jump to Triple-A seemingly hasn’t been that big of a step for shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt, the Royals’ top prospect, has six doubles, three stolen bases and is batting .294 in 19 games with the Storm Chasers. His strikeout rate (1 a game) has improved slightly from his time at Double-A Northwest Arkansas (67 in 61 games).

During the Royals’ pregame show Sunday on KCSP (610 AM), general manager Dayton Moore had high praise for Witt, who has a 1.002 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with the Storm Chasers.

Dayton Moore calls Bobby Witt Jr. “perhaps the best player in all of minor league baseball right now.”



Says the 21-year-old is “forcing our hand very quickly” in convo with Ryan Lefebvre on @610SportsKC. #Royals — Josh Vernier (@JoshVernier610) August 8, 2021

Oh by the way, Witt has also clubbed eight home runs at Omaha, including five in his last seven games.

That includes this 434-foot bomb in Tuesday’s game against the Iowa Cubs’ Matt Swarmer:

Bobby Witt Jr. launches a 434-foot .



The two-run shot puts us on the board.



BOT 7 | IOW 6, OMA 2 pic.twitter.com/rRYZ8oe0Lt — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) August 11, 2021

When Witt comes to the plate, fans get out their phones and start recording. That’s how a pair of people at Tuesday’s game got video of Witt’s blast from the stands.

This is from Twitter user Clark Foster, whose 13-year-old son Max took the video:

Bobby Witt Jr with an extra large size home run. pic.twitter.com/A1jy2iIxiQ — Clark Fosler (@cfosl) August 11, 2021

And this is from Twitter user KCRoyalsfreak15:

I’m paraphrasing here, but man, that ball got outta there in a hurry. Anything travels that far ought to have a stewardess on it, don’t you think?