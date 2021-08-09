Triple-A announcer seemed sick of seeing Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. hit homers

The Royals’ minor-league affiliates are playing a six-game series against opponents this season, and that’s given the teams an opportunity to really get to know one another.

That goes for team broadcasters, too.

Over the weekend, a Columbus Clippers broadcaster seemed to have his fill of Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt, who is playing at Triple-A Omaha, had a big series against the Clippers as the teams split the six-game set.

On Tuesday, Witt hit a home run, scored twice and knocked in three runs. The next night, Witt was 3 for 5 with a home run. Witt didn’t have a hit on Thursday, but scored two runs. In Friday’s game, he walked twice, knocked in two runs and hit a home run.

Witt had five RBIs on a double and a grand slam on Saturday night. When the ball left Witt’s bat with the bases loaded, the Columbus announcer’s enthusiasm level seemingly couldn’t have been lower.

“A high fly ball, deep to center field and that one is gonna be gone,” the announcer said. “Bobby Witt Jr. has demolished the Clippers. That’s his fourth home run of the series.”

Grand slam, Bobby Witt Jr. style.



Witt batted (.296) with four home runs and 11 RBIs in the six games.

The Clippers announcers weren’t all so muted.

One of Columbus’ TV broadcasters was impressed with Witt when he clubbed his third home run of the series. It was a mammoth blast “that’s gonna come down in a cornfield in Iowa somewhere.”