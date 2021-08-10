Hy-Vee announces wide-ranging partnership deal with Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has inadvertently bugged his neighbors and made no-look throws of food in commercials for the grocery-store chain Hy-Vee.

Next up, Chiefs fans might see tight end Travis Kelce in a Hy-Vee ad.

Hy-Vee said in a news release that it had joined with Kelce for “promotional and charitable campaigns supporting Kelce’s foundation 87 & Running.” The deal runs through the year 2025.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Hy-Vee because from the start they were interested in how they could support my foundation and the work we do in the community,” Kelce said in a release. “I also know how impactful the Hy-Vee brand is. By working together, we’ll be able to connect with a lot of Chiefs’ Kingdom across the Midwest, which is important to me.”

The partnership includes:

Hy-Vee will donate $1,000 to 87 & Running for every touchdown scored by Kelce

Kelce-branded products will be sold in Hy-Vee stores and part of the proceeds will go to 87 & Running

Kelce will appear in promotional materials for Hy-Vee “including commercials, store appearances and social campaigns”

Hy-Vee said it will “support events incorporating” the Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough, a non-profit Kelce supports

“Not only is Travis talented on the field, he also serves as a true role model and sports icon for the families who visit our stores, making him a great partner for us at Hy-Vee,” Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president Randy Edeker said in a news release.