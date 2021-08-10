Royals turned a double play on a ball that tied for the hardest-hit in Statcast era

Royals middle infielders Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield have become one of the best double-play combinations in baseball this season.

Merrifield leads all MLB second basemen with 74 double-plays turned (a whopping 16 more than second-place Jake Cronenworth of the Padres). Lopez is sixth among shortstops in that category, despite playing in just 87% of the Royals’ games at that position.

The duo was put to the test during Monday night’s game against the Yankees when slugger Giancarlo Stanton crushed a ball that had an exit velocity of 122.2 mph.

MLB.com said the exit velocity tied for the hardest hit ball since Statcast was introduced in 2015. Stanton also hit a ball with a 122.2 mph exit velocity in 2017 when he was with the Marlins.

Top headlines in your inbox Sign up for Morning Rush and get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Royals lost 8-6 in 11 innings but not before showing a “Never Give Up, Never Surrender” mentality.

They rallied after falling behind four times, which set or tied MLB records and made for a funky win-probability chart.

Yankees have 4 blown saves tonight, tied for the most in an MLB game since 1901



Astros on 9/28/1995 at Cubs https://t.co/FCxVy0ScVo — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) August 10, 2021

The Yankees-Royals game is the 1st in MLB history in which both teams scored in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th innings. H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/M6f7NNLmTE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 10, 2021

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

win probability machine go brr pic.twitter.com/BlasIgonhd — StopSuspendingMe (@colorofacarrot) August 10, 2021