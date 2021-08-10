Kansas City Royals rally from behind in 4 straight innings but lose in 11 to Yankees

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher, left, tags out New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, at home plate after Judge attempted to score from third base on a hit in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Five times the Kansas City Royals fell behind and needed to do whatever it took — beg, borrow, steal — to score one run.

They tied the score in the bottom of the seventh and the eighth innings. With two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth, they got the run they needed as well. Then in the 10th inning, they had to score two runs to extend the game. So they did that too.

The problem came in the 11th. They dug a three-run hole in the top half of the inning, and that’s the one deficit they couldn’t overcome Monday night. The Royals lost a wild back and forth series-opening thriller 8-6 to the New York Yankees in front of an announced 18,477 at Kauffman Stadium.

Veteran reliever Greg Holland gave up a leadoff RBI double with the inning beginning with a runner on second, and then came within one strike of getting out of the inning with just one run scored.

But Holland loaded the bases before he got to two strikes and then watched Yankees veteran Brett Gardner rip a ground ball up the middle at 100.8 mph that took a hop and ricocheted off the chin of shortstop Nicky Lopez as two insurance runs scored.

Lopez remained on the ground when manager Mike Matheny and head trainer Nick Kenney came out to check on him.

In the bottom half of the 11th and trailing by three runs, the Royals scored on an Edward Olivares pinch-hit RBI single. Then Hunter Dozier’s single put two men on base and brought the potential winning run to the plate in Carlos Santana, who grounded out.

The Royals (48-63) have lost three of four while the Yankees (62-50) continued the tear that has seen them win nine of 11.

Ryan O’Hearn, Andrew Benintendi and Lopez each delivered clutch RBIs as the Royals rallied to tie the score in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

With the Royals trailing by two in the 10th, they got a sacrifice fly from Jarrod Dyson and a RBI single from Hanser Alberto with two outs to tie the score once more.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

According to Stats Perform, the Royals are the first modern major-league team to erase a deficit in the seventh through 10th innings in the same game. And Monday’s game was the first in MLB history in which both teams scored in the seventh through 10th innings, according to Elias Sports.

Emmanuel Rivera and Lopez had two hits apiece. Salvador Perez reached base three times and walked twice in a game for the first time since May 9, 2017.

Perez came out in favor of a pinch runner in the eighth inning. He represented the go-ahead run at that point. Rivera came out in favor of a pinch runner, Dyson, in the seventh inning.

This story will be updated.