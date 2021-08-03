Patrick Mahomes apparently has a different handshake for each Chiefs offensive lineman

The Chiefs may have made big changes to their offensive line, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to feel right at home with the revamped unit.

That’s judging by his actions at Chiefs training camp, and it has nothing to do with pass protection or any other football-related reason.

As a video from KCTV-5 sports director Dani Welniak shows, Mahomes and the offensive linemen are getting along well.

It seems that Mahomes has a different handshake for each lineman. In the video, Mahomes greets four of his Chiefs teammates with a different handshake. And this isn’t a case of a simple change in each greeting.

Oh, and it’s also a funny video:

Welniak often shares lighthearted moments like this at Chiefs camp. She posted the video of Mahomes being thrilled to see tight end Travis Kelce a few years ago.