Positions unknown for now, 2 new Chiefs O-linemen say they’re willing to play anywhere

The Chiefs didn’t waste time in the early stages of free agency to address an offensive line in flux.

Good approach, too, because the pre-free agency release of tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz in cap-saving moves only highlighted the importance of the men tasked with protecting superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs filled their need for capable personnel with free-agent interior offensive linemen Joe Thuney, who signed a five-year deal worth up to $80 million, and Kyle Long, who joined the Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

While both proven veterans made their mark in the NFL as guards, it remains to be seen exactly what the Chiefs have in mind — where they’ll line up.

“Not yet, but I just want to help the team in any capacity,” Thuney said Thursday during Zoom conference call when asked if there were discussions about him moving to tackle. “I just want to contribute to winning and that’s really my main thing.

“So, wherever that is, that’s fine with me.”

Long, a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-15) with the Chicago Bears, echoed Thuney’s take.

“I’m comfortable anywhere on the offensive line,” Long said. “One thing I can tell you with conviction is I’ve never played center. I’m left handed — I don’t know many left-handed centers — but I’m open to learning anything.”

If the Chiefs want to utilize Thuney and Long at tackle, both players have the versatility to move outside. And flexible offensive lineman is an attribute the Chiefs covet.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Thuney played tackle in a pinch for the New England Patriots over the past five seasons, and the 6-foot-6, 332-pound Long made the 2015 Pro Bowl as a right tackle in Chicago.

Should both players remain at guard, which appears to be their natural position, the Chiefs appear locked in with Thuney at left guard. Long would project to compete at right guard with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti, among others.

The Chiefs, of course, have time before training camp to work out how to best deploy the current members of their offensive line group. They could also use the 2021 NFL Draft in late April to add tackles to the mix.

In the meantime, the Chiefs are excited to have two players capable of providing immediate help to an offensive line in transition.

“Joe is an impressive player,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Thuney in a statement announcing the signing. “He’s everything you want in an offensive lineman with his toughness and work ethic. He’s also very intelligent and you can see that translate on the field. I know he’s ready to get to work and we’re happy to have him.”

“He’s in great shape, a three-time Pro Bowler and a really smart player with an incredible football pedigree,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said of Long in a statement. “We’re happy he chose to come here to Kansas City.”