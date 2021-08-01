KU Athletics ridiculed for tweet that seemingly tries to impress other conferences

Kansas Jayhawks

It is anyone’s guess what the Big 12 Conference will look like in a few years as the planned departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC has thrown the league into chaos.

There is an ample supply of speculation, as fans of the conference’s other eight schools have wondered if the Big 12 would add teams. Or perhaps the American Athletic Conference could merge with the Big 12. Or maybe there would be some sort of Pac-12/Big 12 partnership.

Other talk has focused on teams that might want to find a place in the ACC or perhaps the Big Ten.

With the backdrop of schools potentially striking out on their own, many fans were surprised to see KU Athletics tweet about its ties to Kansas City ... Missouri.

Among the highlights: the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport that is expected to open in 2023.

The tweet also notes that there are more than 2.5 million people living in the Lawrence/KC area.

Here is what KU Athletics shared:

Home away from home



Lawrence x Kansas City pic.twitter.com/f1rc30lLzZ — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) July 30, 2021

Twitter users roasted KU Athletics for that tweet, with some saying it was a clear message for another conference that might want to add Kansas. Others simply laughed at some of the odd points that are highlighted. Still more thought it strange that KU Athletics would tie itself to a city in Missouri.

Here are some of the messages people tweeted:

Kansas knows what the Big Ten wants to hear https://t.co/W5l1bxaMwU — Landen Kiser (@LandenKiser) July 31, 2021

I love KU and I love Kansas City, but this is kinda cringy Begging a Power 5 (or I guess 4) conference to take us https://t.co/cWf7t1AmR8 — Dylan (@DylanLHanna23) July 31, 2021

Looks like our Tinder Profile for Conference Realignment…. pic.twitter.com/NDWvYL4flR — Fred Davis (@TheFreddyD) July 30, 2021

This is the opposite of playing it cool. Just relax. — _33 (@33KSU) July 30, 2021

Agree that most of the redeeming qualities kansas has are tied to being close in proximity to Missouri. https://t.co/EGwG3omZq3 — Kevin Ornduff (@KevinOrnduff) July 31, 2021

I think the new terminal has sealed the deal. — Robert M. (@multiplicity155) July 30, 2021

Take this off the internet. It makes KU look worse. — Jason Spangler (@Wickedson_TTMIA) July 30, 2021

This is the funniest thing I've ever seen. Scared of being left in realignment purgatory? Simple solution: tout the benefits of a city in a different state who's suburbs start 40 miles from you. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/ZM78NwXUZt — Dillon Garr (@DillonWGarr) July 31, 2021

If this isn’t desperate idk what is pic.twitter.com/BDSpN1wxXO — K-State Hype Squad (@Kstatehypesquad) July 30, 2021

This is KU asking to buy the B1G a drink and see where things go. https://t.co/rImp7uTyq8 — Charles Evans (@banditref) July 31, 2021

Greatest endorsement for Missouri you’ve ever made. — Kev (@KevinMcGannon) July 30, 2021

This is absolutely glorious.



They should do a Lawrence x Chicago tweet next.



And highlight KU Team Store on Michigan Avenue (coming soon in small print)!



https://t.co/m96dFe1OiS — Johnny Cobbler (@TopekaTalls) July 31, 2021

You forgot the Missouri part after Kansas City — Trey Drowns (@DrownsTC) July 30, 2021

This kinda smacks of desperation…relax KU. — Ryan Rahal (@Rahalonline) July 31, 2021

I just actually cannot stop laughing at the “New Airport Terminal” reference https://t.co/8GsnG9mlTi — King Quaf (@GabeSmith21) July 31, 2021

If within 50 minutes counts, us Cincinnati fans will have the Cincinnati/Lexington/Dayton metro — Nate Shelton (@Nate_Shelton) July 31, 2021

Don’t forget about “art everywhere.” — Sports Girl Forever ️ (@DeltaRedBoston) July 31, 2021

Hahaha...2.5mm? Can't wait to learn the radius of this stat... — Teachkwondo (@Teachkwondo) August 1, 2021

"You've done some solid work here, Kansas. But it's not quite Ivy League, now is it?" pic.twitter.com/0axWoYTexf — Tom Grimaldi (@DoreDad) August 1, 2021