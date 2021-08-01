For Pete's Sake
KU Athletics ridiculed for tweet that seemingly tries to impress other conferences
It is anyone’s guess what the Big 12 Conference will look like in a few years as the planned departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC has thrown the league into chaos.
There is an ample supply of speculation, as fans of the conference’s other eight schools have wondered if the Big 12 would add teams. Or perhaps the American Athletic Conference could merge with the Big 12. Or maybe there would be some sort of Pac-12/Big 12 partnership.
Other talk has focused on teams that might want to find a place in the ACC or perhaps the Big Ten.
With the backdrop of schools potentially striking out on their own, many fans were surprised to see KU Athletics tweet about its ties to Kansas City ... Missouri.
Among the highlights: the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport that is expected to open in 2023.
The tweet also notes that there are more than 2.5 million people living in the Lawrence/KC area.
Here is what KU Athletics shared:
Twitter users roasted KU Athletics for that tweet, with some saying it was a clear message for another conference that might want to add Kansas. Others simply laughed at some of the odd points that are highlighted. Still more thought it strange that KU Athletics would tie itself to a city in Missouri.
Here are some of the messages people tweeted:
