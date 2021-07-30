Where are the players on the Kansas City Royals’ roster for the 2015 World Series now?

Chances are most Royals fans don’t spend much time pondering what happened to relief pitcher Franklin Morales.

Although he played a small role for the Royals when they won the 2015 World Series, Morales took part in the parade, received a World Series ring and perhaps became a trivia question in KC.

But he’s far from the only player from the 2015 team who is no longer with the Royals.

With the Royals trading Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, just four players from the 2015 World Series roster are still on the team. And just two have remained with the Royals for their entire career.

Here’s a look at where those 25 players are now.

Pitchers

Johnny Cueto: Received a six-year, $130 million from the Giants after the 2015 season and is having a fine year with San Francisco.

Wade Davis: Traded to the Cubs after the 2017 season, then signed a free-agent deal with Colorado before 2018 season. Davis returned to the Royals this season after signing a minor-league contract.

Danny Duffy: Traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday after spending first 10-plus seasons with the Royals.

Kelvin Herrera: Traded to the Nationals during 2018 season. Pitched for the White Sox in 2018, signed with the Cubs a year ago and retired earlier this year.

Luke Hochevar: Appeared in 40 games in 2016, then had thoracic outlet surgery and never pitched again. He retired during the 2018 season.

Ryan Madson: Signed with the A’s as a free agent after 2015 season. Was later traded to the Nationals and then the Dodgers. He last pitched in 2018.

Kris Medlen: A free agent after the 2016 season, Medlen went back to the Braves, then the Diamondbacks. He retired during the 2018 season.

Franklin Morales: Granted free agency after 2015 season, he was briefly with the Brewers before signing with the Blue Jays and appearing in five games in 2016. He is no longer in baseball.

Yordano Ventura: Died in a one-vehicle crash in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 22, 2017.

Edinson Vólquez: Became a free agent after 2016 season and played with Marlins and Rangers. He is currently a free agent.

Chris Young: Released by the Royals during the 2017 season, he was briefly in the Padres organization before retiring. He is now the Texas Rangers’ general manager.

Catchers

Drew Butera: Traded to the Rockies during 2018 season, he has since gone on to play in the Rangers’ and Angels’ systems. He is with LA’s Triple-A team in Salt Lake City.

Salvador Perez: Made his seventh All-Star Game appearance this season with the Royals and is on pace to shatter his single-season record for home runs.

Infielders

Christian Colón: Designated for assignment by the Royals during the 2017 season, Colón has played for four franchises. He is currently with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate.

Alcides Escobar: Became a free agent after 2018 season and was with the Orioles and White Sox organizations before playing in Japan. Signed a minor-league deal this year with Royals, who traded him to the Nationals.

Eric Hosmer: Signed an eight-year free-agent deal with the Padres ahead of the 2018 season. San Diego has offered him in trade talks this month.

Adalberto Mondesi: He has remained with the Royals, but he is currently on the injured list.

Kendrys Morales: Became a free agent after 2016 season and signed with Toronto. He later played for the A’s and Yankees before retiring after the 2019 season.

Mike Moustakas: Traded to the Brewers in July 2018. He is now with the Cincinnati Reds.

Ben Zobrist: Signed with the Cubs as a free agent after the 2015 season and was the 2016 World Series MVP. He is now retired.

Outfielders

Lorenzo Cain: Signed a five-year contract with the Brewers as a free agent after the 2017 season.

Jarrod Dyson: Traded to the Seattle Mariners after the 2016 season and later played for Arizona and Pittsburgh. Signed with Royals as a free agent before the 2021 season.

Alex Gordon: Retired following the 2020 season after spending his entire 14-season career with the Royals.

Paulo Orlando: Left as a free agent after the 2018 season and is currently playing for El Águila de Veracruz in Mexico.

Alex Rios: Didn’t sign with another team after 2015 and retired.