Kansas City Royals working on deal to send pitcher Danny Duffy to Los Angeles Dodgers

Kansas City Royals veteran left-hander Danny Duffy, who has spent his entire career in the organization — and once famously took to social media with the phrase “Bury me a Royal” in response to trade rumors — will be headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two teams were still in the process of finalizing the deal late Thursday afternoon following the final game of the Royals’ series against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.

Duffy has the right to refuse any deal by virtue of his 10-5 rights as a veteran player with 10 years in the league and at least five with the same organization. A source with knowledge of the trade talks confirmed to The Star that the sides were working to complete the deal and that Duffy had agreed to the trade.

The Royals are expected to receive a player to be named later when the deal is finalized, according to the source.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the pending trade.

Duffy, 32, has been on the injured list for the Royals since July 17 with a left flexor strain, his second IL stint of the season with an injury related to the forearm on his throwing arm.

Earlier this week, Royals general manager Dayton Moore said he expected Duffy to pitch again this season and that his return could come within the next three to four weeks.

A native of Lompoc, California, Duffy is in the final year of a five-year, $65 million contract he signed with the Royals prior to the 2017 season.

This story will be updated.