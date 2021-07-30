Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes learned he made Madden ’99 Club’ from his baby daughter

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes learned he was part of the Madden “99 Club” in the cutest way possible.

Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, dressed their baby daughter Sterling in a onesie that said he had been given the highest rating on the Madden NFL 22 video game.

The message on Sterling’s onesie: “Dad is in the 99 Club again.”

That prompted Mahomes to say: “Nice. The best surprise ever.”

Here is the video from Madden NFL 22:

Mahomes joins teammate Travis Kelce on the “99 Club,” along with Green Bay’s Davante Adams, and the Rams’ Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

This is the third straight season that Mahomes has been picked for the “99 Club.”

“The 99 Club is a time-honored tradition in the history of Madden Ratings,” the game makers wrote. “A 99 Overall (OVR) rating is not only the sign of an amazing player in the game, but the elite members of this title are among the best players in the NFL.”

Although he wasn’t part of the exclusive “99 Club,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is the highest-rated safety in the game.