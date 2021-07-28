Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce receives swag box for being part of Madden ’99 Club’

This time, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t have to wait to learn he’d joined the Madden “99 Club.”

Kelce was added to the exclusive list for the Madden NFL 21 video game late last season. He learned this week that he’d again received the highest rating from video-game makers, this time for Madden NFL 22.

Per the game makers, “The 99 Club is a time-honored tradition in the history of Madden Ratings. A 99 Overall (OVR) rating is not only the sign of an amazing player in the game, but the elite members of this title are among the best players in the NFL.”

Each year, the game makers choose players for the “99 Club” before the season begins. Kelce received the news from his manager, Aaron Eanes, in a video shared by Madden NFL 22.

“It’s an honor, you know what I mean?” Kelce said in the video. “I grew up playing Madden and always wanting to play with the guys that were highest rated in the game, and it’s surreal I’m one of those guys now.”

Kelce received a gold chain with “99” on it and other goodies in a swag box from the video-game makers.

In this video, you can see Kelce get the news as he’s about to take a flight, and he apparently takes his dog(s) with him on the plane.

EA Sports is notifying players one at a time, so the list of stars on the “99 Club” for this season is not set, but Kelce joined Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Packers receiver Davante Adams.

Kelce set the NFL single-season record for receiving yards a year ago.