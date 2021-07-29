Kansas City Royals fans share remembrances of Danny Duffy, who was traded to Dodgers

Dodgers fans will be checking left-hander Danny Duffy’s statistics, and they’ll show a 68-68 record with a 3.95 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts in 1,172 1/3 innings.

Royals fans can quote a few other figures.

There are three jersey numbers, including No. 30, which he wore this season in honor of his late teammate Yordano Ventura.

Two World Series appearances for the Royals, including 2015 when they beat the Mets.

And, of course, one bear suit.

Duffy was drafted in 2007, made his big-league debut in 2011, and before long the kid from Lompoc, California, won the hearts of fans in Kansas City.

He celebrated with them after the World Series victory, cried with them at a makeshift memorial at Kauffman Stadium after Ventura’s stunning death, and proclaimed he wanted to be with the Royals for life.

That’s not going to happen, as Duffy was traded Thursday to the Dodgers.

But memories last forever, and Royals fans shared some of their favorites. Here is a sample of what they were saying:

Danny helped ME get through the passing of Ventura. He was at the stadium consoling fans the day/night we learned of his death. I was devastated and Danny’s presence (though I was in SE Kansas and not at the stadium) gave me such peace from three hours away. He is a great human. — Christine Hollis (@chrisisknitting) July 29, 2021

love Duffy. i see him walking his husky downtown alot. he has always been a true pro and the nicest guy to talk to. we're really going to miss him in KC. really good pitcher, but an even better person. good luck to the Dodgers. i def know who i'm rooting for in the NL now — Ring Hunter (@JPizzleKC) July 29, 2021

Danny Duffy responded to a text I sent a few years ago with video encouraging a person he had never met to stay strong through a cancer battle that my friend eventually won. God bless that dude. As genuine as it gets. — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) July 29, 2021

He has a Kind heart — Janstephenson04 (@janstephenson04) July 29, 2021

I sent my Ventura bobble head to him to give to Ventura’s mom, and Duffy sent me an autographed baseball. It was a very cool gesture. — royalsnjayhawks (@royalsnjayhawks) July 29, 2021

He will be missed — Jacob Scott (@21stCentryHippy) July 29, 2021

My wife got to spend a day at the K playing catch with Danny a few years ago. They bonded over their dogs both malamutes. She said Danny was the most kind person. We will miss him in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/AdCrmRFw9W — Chris White (@chris_white9) July 29, 2021

Thank you Danny Duffy! Was a fun ride, especially in 2014 and 2015. #BuryMeARoyal #TogetherRoyal — Trey Turner (@tbirdie21) July 29, 2021

Bye Duffman. Be Gnar.



And come back so we can bury you a Royal. https://t.co/Twl2JcCxgL — Rev. Jeff Lukens (@RevJeffLukens) July 29, 2021

He came to my high school on a random day in the off-season to throw a bullpen and was just the most down to earth guy ever. I introduced myself and he shook my hand and said “my names Danny”. Super great guy. — Hayden Dahm (@DahmHayden) July 29, 2021

Teaching daughter that Royals are people too. Since she’s loves them. She asked him if she could give him a hug pic.twitter.com/5mmErIaihD — Shelby (@shelbyrays) July 29, 2021

This was the right thing to do, both for the team and for Duffy. But I am sad. https://t.co/tezi8TwVmO — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) July 29, 2021

I don't have a story, but the guy bled Kansas City Royal blue, this west coast guy came to the Midwest and embraced the team, the fans and the city. He will be missed and Kansas City should always cheer him on — Mike Beck (@mbeck35) July 29, 2021

I was at Danny Duffy's first career MLB start and was stoked to be there, but my favorite memory was when I went to see the team in Seattle and was watching the team walk into the dugout after warm ups and I said "Hey Danny" and he gave me a head nod and I blushed. — Brandan (@BrandanKC) July 29, 2021

#ThankYouDuff

Danny Duffy was a one of a kind. So thankful we got to see him rep the Royals for as long as he did, through his ups and his downs. Glad he's going to a contender to get that second ring. — Taylor Edmonds (@Taylor30Edmonds) July 29, 2021

Congrats to Danny Duffy. He was an amazing person. I loved Danny away from the field for all his work with @NBP_Bandages Best of luck in LA! — Bob Fescoe (@bobfescoe) July 29, 2021

A few years ago my wife got to go spend a day at the K. She and Danny played catch and he even showed her how he threw his pitches. She and Danny bonded over their dogs both malamutes. She told me that Danny was such and awesome guy. Danny if you see this give Sadie a hug from us pic.twitter.com/3cQGZDkMig — Chris White (@chris_white9) July 30, 2021

I don't want to call this the best memory of Danny Duffy because of the circumstances, but him talking to the fans gathered outside of Kauffman Stadium after Yordano died... That's who he is as a person and why we love him so much. — Cupcakes (@cupcakesarenice) July 29, 2021

So much for this Enjoy returning home Duffman, thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/3nJUcurAFE — Curtis G. (@curtisgreer00) July 29, 2021