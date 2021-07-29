For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Royals fans share remembrances of Danny Duffy, who was traded to Dodgers
Dodgers fans will be checking left-hander Danny Duffy’s statistics, and they’ll show a 68-68 record with a 3.95 ERA and 1,048 strikeouts in 1,172 1/3 innings.
Royals fans can quote a few other figures.
There are three jersey numbers, including No. 30, which he wore this season in honor of his late teammate Yordano Ventura.
Two World Series appearances for the Royals, including 2015 when they beat the Mets.
And, of course, one bear suit.
Duffy was drafted in 2007, made his big-league debut in 2011, and before long the kid from Lompoc, California, won the hearts of fans in Kansas City.
He celebrated with them after the World Series victory, cried with them at a makeshift memorial at Kauffman Stadium after Ventura’s stunning death, and proclaimed he wanted to be with the Royals for life.
That’s not going to happen, as Duffy was traded Thursday to the Dodgers.
But memories last forever, and Royals fans shared some of their favorites. Here is a sample of what they were saying:
