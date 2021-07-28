A rare trading card of Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sells for $4.3 million

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a hot commodity these days (he seems to be in high demand for commercials) and so are his trading cards.

PWCC, which bills itself as “the largest trading card marketplace in the world,” reported that it had sold a Mahomes football card for a record $4.3 million. That shatters the old football-card record of $3.1 million that was paid for a card of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

This Mahomes card isn’t something a person might find find in a random pack at a local store. This is a one-of-a-kind card.

Here is what PWCC wrote on Twitter: “We just brokered a record-breaking $4.3 million private sale for a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 to LJ’s Card Shop.This is the highest price ever paid for a football card!”

Here is a look at the card that is autographed by Mahomes:

We just brokered a record-breaking $4.3 million private sale for a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie Auto 1/1 to LJ’s Card Shop.



This is the highest price ever paid for a football card! pic.twitter.com/CQ7rQ3MWW5 — PWCC (@PWCCmarketplace) July 28, 2021

Mahomes was blown away by the price paid for the special card:

My goodness https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

It will be interesting to see who paid that amount of money for the card.