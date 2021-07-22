Royals’ prospect Bobby Witt Jr. turned on the jets for inside-the-park home run

So much for an adjustment period.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is off to a fast start with Omaha, the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, following his promotion from Double-A earlier this week.

Witt is batting .455 (5 for 11) in two games, and he hit his first home run on Wednesday night.

It was an inside-the-park home run and Witt showed off his speed:

BOBBY WITT JR.



INSIDE THE PARK HOME RUN. pic.twitter.com/fDiTGsUmI1 — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 22, 2021

Witt also had a web gem taking a hit away from a St. Paul player:

That also was a great stretch at first base by Nick Pratto, who was promoted from Double-A with Witt earlier this week.

In two games, Pratto is batting .286 with the Storm Chasers. He has a .500 on-base percentage thanks to three walks in the two games.