For Pete's Sake
Royals’ prospect Bobby Witt Jr. turned on the jets for inside-the-park home run
So much for an adjustment period.
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is off to a fast start with Omaha, the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate, following his promotion from Double-A earlier this week.
Witt is batting .455 (5 for 11) in two games, and he hit his first home run on Wednesday night.
It was an inside-the-park home run and Witt showed off his speed:
Witt also had a web gem taking a hit away from a St. Paul player:
That also was a great stretch at first base by Nick Pratto, who was promoted from Double-A with Witt earlier this week.
In two games, Pratto is batting .286 with the Storm Chasers. He has a .500 on-base percentage thanks to three walks in the two games.
Comments