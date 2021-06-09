For Pete's Sake
Royals’ prospect Bobby Witt Jr. jokingly explains how he maybe missed plate on homer
Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle on Tuesday, and it would have been a most unlikely achievement.
During Double-A Northwest Arkansas’ 7-6 win at Frisco, Witt got the hardest part of the cycle: the triple. But it came in the worst way possible. He was called out for not stepping on home plate after hitting a home run.
Have you ever seen this before?
That’s how you hit a 430-foot triple.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is part of the Royals’ ownership group, couldn’t believe Witt missed the plate.
But Witt said he did touch the plate:
Witt then joked he was playing the part of an NFL receiver and went for the toe-drag swag at the plate:
Witt, who was playing third base in the game, is batting .318 with a 1.175 OPS, nine home runs and two doubles in his last 17 games. He also has 14 RBIs in that span and, of course, a triple.
