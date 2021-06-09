Royals’ prospect Bobby Witt Jr. jokingly explains how he maybe missed plate on homer

Royals top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle on Tuesday, and it would have been a most unlikely achievement.

During Double-A Northwest Arkansas’ 7-6 win at Frisco, Witt got the hardest part of the cycle: the triple. But it came in the worst way possible. He was called out for not stepping on home plate after hitting a home run.

Have you ever seen this before?

Well...



Bobby Witt Jr. mashes one 430 feet to left field but the home plate umpire says he didn’t touch home plate after circling the bases...







So this goes down as a really, really long triple. pic.twitter.com/mrYKnRSnGh — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) June 9, 2021

That’s how you hit a 430-foot triple.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is part of the Royals’ ownership group, couldn’t believe Witt missed the plate.

But Witt said he did touch the plate:

Can confirm that I touched home... https://t.co/8pLLn6pK6k — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) June 9, 2021

Witt then joked he was playing the part of an NFL receiver and went for the toe-drag swag at the plate:

Normally touch home with 2 feet so I was trying the NFL toe drag to get the second foot in! — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) June 9, 2021

Witt, who was playing third base in the game, is batting .318 with a 1.175 OPS, nine home runs and two doubles in his last 17 games. He also has 14 RBIs in that span and, of course, a triple.