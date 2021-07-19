For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes got a nice ovation ahead of USA-Canada Gold Cup game
This is always a good way to warm up a crowd of sports fans in Kansas City: bring out Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Before kickoff of Sunday afternoon’s Gold Cup match between the United States and Canadian men’s national teams, Mahomes came out to the touch line. The public address announcer at Children’s Mercy Park introduced Mahomes and the crowd gave a loud cheer.
One fan even pretended to bow down before Mahomes, who was wearing a mask that read, “One nation. One team.” That is the U.S. soccer motto.
Mahomes also met with U.S. midfielder Gianluca Busio, who reportedly will be leaving Sporting Kansas City for Venezia, which was promoted to Serie A in Italy.
The two Kansas City stars posed for photos with Busio’s No. 6 jersey.
The United States scored an early goal and defeated Canada 1-0.
