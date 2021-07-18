Sun and smiles as U.S. Men’s National Team beats Canada in Gold Cup group-stage finale

Fans go wild as United States defender Shaq Moore (20) scores the first goal of the game against Canada in the first half of the game, Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Children Mercy’s Field in Kansas City, Kan. rslezak@kcstar.com

The U.S. Men’s National Team scored the only goal it needed just 20 seconds into Sunday afternoon’s soccer match at Children’s Mercy Park, then held on to beat Canada 1-0 in the group-stage finale for both teams.

Shaq Moore’s goal 20 seconds in was the fastest ever by the U.S. Men’s National Team. Matt Turner made three saves in the match to help keep the Americans’ northern neighbors scoreless.

With the victory, the USMNT leaves Kansas City as the winner of its group and advances to the knockout round of the Concacaf tournament. The U.S. beat Haiti and Martinique in group-stage matches last week in KCK.

The Gold Cup bracket quarterfinals are next weekend in Glendale, Ariz., and Arlington, Texas. The U.S. will play a Sunday match next week, likely against Jamaica.

