Chargers poke fun at Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes over viral comment about Justin Herbert

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws under pressure against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday at SoFi Stadium. AP

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a quick release, makes swift decisions on the field and, as we learned over the weekend, can briskly swat aside a would-be heckler as well.

At the American Century Championship, Mahomes was walking on the fairway when a spectator (perhaps a Chargers fan) tried poking fun at the Chiefs quarterback.

“Watch out for Justin Herbert next year” the fan said.

Without missing a beat, Mahomes responded: “I’ll see it when I believe it.”

Of course that saying is I’ll believe it when I see it,” but the fan undoubtedly got the message.

Here is the fan’s video:

The video from Fox 4’s Rob Collins went viral thanks to Mahomes giving the guy grief. Guess who saw it?

It was the Chargers, who on Tuesday responded to Mahomes indirectly. And they used a Spongebob Square Pants reference to do it. LA tweeted this message: “are you seeing it nooow, mr. krabs” with highlights of Herbert from last season.

Specifically, there was plays from the Chargers’ loss to the Chiefs and LA’s win against Kansas City’s backups in the season finale.

are you seeing it nooow, mr. krabs pic.twitter.com/XLconzpkCB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 13, 2021

It may just be a coincidence, but Mahomes tweeted not long after the Chargers. He had a simple message:

Man i can’t wait for football season — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021

By the way, Mahomes told USA Today’s Jori Epstein on Tuesday that he was simply engaging in fun banter with AFC West fans.

“Yeah, I think it got taken out of context,” Mahomes said. “I was talking some trash to all those Raiders and Broncos and Chargers fans out there. I have a ton of respect for him as a player.”