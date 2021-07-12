Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes jokes he’s ready to collaborate on Justin Timberlake album

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to make his singing debut and he may have found a way into the music business through a golfing buddy: Justin Timberlake.

Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce were grouped this weekend with Timberlake at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. It seems the three became fast friends.

On Sunday, NBC Sports asked Timberlake what he had going on next, and he answer with short- and long-term plans.

“After I get off 18, I’m gonna go take a nap,” Timberlake said. “I’m 40 now so naps are like a thing. Then after that, I’ll finish up my record. I’m about 80% done.”

Mahomes interjected: “Can I get a feature?”

“Let’s go,” Timberlake said.

Mahomes said: “Let’s get on that deal.”

OK, that’s probably not really going to happen, but it was a great interaction:

One thing that did happen: Kelce and Timberlake broke out dancing at one point on the course:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Also, Mahomes celebrated a Timberlake putt by picking up the singer/actor:

Your browser does not support iframes.

During the tournament, Kelce and Mahomes interrupted an interview with Timberlake while they were randomly shooting baskets:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kelce also found an interesting way to bend the rules of golf:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Timberlake tied for 30th (25 points), while Mahomes tied for 50th (15 points) and Kelce placed 66th (negative-11) in the 88-player field. Scoring at the tournament uses modified-Stableford rules, which awards points for eagles, birdies and pars. There are negative points for a double-bogey or worse.

Former NBA star Vinny Del Negro won the tournament after a playoff with former MLB pitcher John Smoltz.

Alex Smith, the former Chiefs quarterback finished 22nd (40 points) and former Royals pitcher Bret Saberhagen tied for 35th (23 points).