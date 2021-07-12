For Pete's Sake
A fan at the Home Run Derby fell over a railing trying to catch a ball
As expected, balls were flying all over Coors Field during Monday night’s Home Run Derby, which is part of the All-Star Game festivities.
Matt Olson of the Oakland A’s was the second batter in the competition, and he crushed a bunch of baseballs to right field.
In one instance, a fan went all out to catch a ball and took a scary fall over a railing.
That looked terrible, but there was some hopeful news from someone covering the event.
Baseball America’s JJ Cooper tweeted that the fan was OK.
