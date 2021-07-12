A fan at the Home Run Derby fell over a railing trying to catch a ball

As expected, balls were flying all over Coors Field during Monday night’s Home Run Derby, which is part of the All-Star Game festivities.

Matt Olson of the Oakland A’s was the second batter in the competition, and he crushed a bunch of baseballs to right field.

In one instance, a fan went all out to catch a ball and took a scary fall over a railing.

That looked terrible, but there was some hopeful news from someone covering the event.

Baseball America’s JJ Cooper tweeted that the fan was OK.

Poor video skills on my part pic.twitter.com/YAz4RyFRq4 — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) July 13, 2021