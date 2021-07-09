Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce grouped with Justin Timberlake at charity golf event

Justin Timberlake has postponed his Dec. 10 concert at the Sprint Center because of bruised vocal chords.. Invision/AP

In the 1990s, NBC promoted its prime-time programming as “Must See TV.”

NBC may want to dust off that promo for its Sports Network on Friday. That’s because Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will be taking part in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The first round is Friday and the Chiefs stars will be grouped with singer/songwriter/actor Justin Timberlake. That’s a star-studded trio.

Although he’s one of the biggest stars in music with 10 Grammy Awards, Timberlake knows Mahomes and even cited the Chiefs’ comeback in Super Bowl LIV while on an episode of “Hot Ones” a year ago.

The group tees off at 12:29 p.m. (Kansas City time), and the NBC Sports Network’s coverage begins at 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the tournament will air on KSHB (Ch. 41) starting at 1:30 p.m.

Mahomes and Kelce appeared to have a lot of fun playing in the tournament last year, and that’s been the case so far in the days leading up to Friday’s first round.

On Thursday, Mahomes crushed it on the long-drive competition and Kelce followed with a great joke:

Didn’t say i was good at golf but i can hit it far https://t.co/KVA4AUdO2M — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 8, 2021

And Kelce appeared to let out his frustrations at one point:

There were some other like moments:

Heard he played safety in HS — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 9, 2021